WAPDA workers stage protest demonstration for acceptance of demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :All Pakistan WAPDA Hydero Electric Workers Union (CBA) on Monday staged protest demonstration and took out a rally for acceptance of their demands including regularization of contract, daily wage workers and payment of Eid bonus salary to all employees.

The hundreds of employees and members of WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) have staged protest demonstration here opposite Labour hall near Gari Khata and marched from Hyder Chowk to press club.

Addressing the rally Abdul Latif Nizamani, Iqbal Ahmed Khan and other leaders said HESCO and WAPDA employees during COVID-19 pandemic and holy month of Ramazan, were discharging their duties round the clock.

� They called on government to announce 100 percent increase in salaries of government employees in upcoming budget and regularize services of contract and daily wage workers of WAPDA and power distribution companies including HESCO.

All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Union leaders also demanded one month Eid bonus salary for all WAPDA employees on occasion of Eidul Fitr.