Wapda Workers Stage Protest For Acceptance Of Demands

Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:47 PM

Wapda workers stage protest for acceptance of demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :WAPDA workers of Pegham Union (CBA) Sindh on Thursday staged a protest demonstration and observed token hunger strike for acceptance of their demands.

The protest was arranged by workers of WAPDA Pegham Union (CBA) Sindh in favour of their demands including regularization of service of contract and daily wage employees, provision of modern vehicles to HESCO like LESCO, restoration of medical facilities to all employees and restoration of son quota for retired as well as in service employees.

Addressing the protest demonstration, central Secretary of Pegham Union (CBA) Sindh Sajjan Panhwer said the genuine demands submitted by the union had not been fulfilled by the competent authorities.

He said the country wide protest movement would be launched if their demands were not accepted.

The Provincial Chairman of Pegham Union Allauddin Qaimkhani said all points mentioned in the charter of demands should be accepted without any further delay.

The workers of Pegham Union also observed token hunger strike outside press club and demanded that safety measures for Wapda workers should be adopted so that they could work without any danger.

They said seniority list should be rectified and genuine final list of employees should be uploaded at Wapda's official website.

The Wapda Pegham Union leaders Mohammad Usman Junejo, Mohammad Safdar Arain, Zulifiqar Zardari, Anees Ahmed Khan, Javed Iqbal Nagori, Abdul Razaq Bahalkani, Naik Mohammad Khilji and a number of employees belonging to HESCO, SEPCO, GENCO-1, GENCO-2 , GENCO-4, NTDC and WAPDA participated in the protest.

