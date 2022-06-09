Wapda workers stage protest rally in favour of their demands

Members of the WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union staged a protest rally on Thursday and demanded increase in salaries and pensions be implemented without any delay

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Members of the WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union staged a protest rally on Thursday and demanded increase in salaries and pensions be implemented without any delay.

In response to a protest call given by union's central leader Abdul Latif Nizamani, WAPDA workers took out a rally under the leadership of zonal chairman Roshan Malik and demanded quick resolution of all their issues.

The rally, in which a large number of workers participated, also demanded that closed power houses of WAPDA should be reopened at earliest so that load-shedding could be reduced.