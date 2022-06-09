Wapda Workers Stage Protest Rally In Favour Of Their Demands
Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 10:41 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Members of the WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union staged a protest rally on Thursday and demanded increase in salaries and pensions be implemented without any delay.
In response to a protest call given by union's central leader Abdul Latif Nizamani, WAPDA workers took out a rally under the leadership of zonal chairman Roshan Malik and demanded quick resolution of all their issues.
The rally, in which a large number of workers participated, also demanded that closed power houses of WAPDA should be reopened at earliest so that load-shedding could be reduced.