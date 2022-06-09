UrduPoint.com

Wapda Workers Stage Protest Rally In Favour Of Their Demands

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Wapda workers stage protest rally in favour of their demands

Members of the WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union staged a protest rally on Thursday and demanded increase in salaries and pensions be implemented without any delay

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Members of the WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union staged a protest rally on Thursday and demanded increase in salaries and pensions be implemented without any delay.

In response to a protest call given by union's central leader Abdul Latif Nizamani, WAPDA workers took out a rally under the leadership of zonal chairman Roshan Malik and demanded quick resolution of all their issues.

The rally, in which a large number of workers participated, also demanded that closed power houses of WAPDA should be reopened at earliest so that load-shedding could be reduced.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest WAPDA All

Recent Stories

Economic Survey 2021-22 launched: Miftah vows to l ..

Economic Survey 2021-22 launched: Miftah vows to lead country towards sustainabl ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt releases Rs 6 mln for minorities' financial a ..

Govt releases Rs 6 mln for minorities' financial aid in Jaffarabad: DC

54 seconds ago
 45 criminals including 4 POs held

45 criminals including 4 POs held

55 seconds ago
 AJK PM announces financial relief for State media ..

AJK PM announces financial relief for State media organizations

56 seconds ago
 Mohammad Hasnain allowed to resume bowling

Mohammad Hasnain allowed to resume bowling

31 minutes ago
 Paris police chief admits 'failure' at Champions L ..

Paris police chief admits 'failure' at Champions League final

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.