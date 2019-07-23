UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WAPDA's Hydel Stations Contributes 7,591 MW To National Grid

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:17 PM

WAPDA's hydel stations contributes 7,591 MW to national grid

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) hydel electricity generation surged to the record level, as its hydel power stations generated 7591 megawatt (MW) electricity during the peak hours yesterday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) hydel electricity generation surged to the record level, as its hydel power stations generated 7591 megawatt (MW) electricity during the peak hours yesterday.

This is the highest-ever hydel power generation in Pakistan, which became possible mainly due to power generation from Tarbela 4th Extension and Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Projects. Earlier, the highest-ever generation by WAPDA was 7585 MW, recorded on September 19 last year, said a press release on Tuesday.

According to the details of yesterday's hydel generation during the peak hours, Tarbela Hydel Power Station generated 2907 MW, Tarbela 4th Extension 1372 MW, Ghazi Barotha 1450 MW, Neelum Jhelum 973 MW, Mangla 210 MW and Warsak 175 MW, while other hydel power stations cumulatively contributed 504 MW to the National Grid.

Since installed capacity of WAPDA hydel power stations has risen to 9389 MW with phased completion of its three mega hydropower projects namely the 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum, the 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension, and the 108 MW-Golen Gol, therefore, hydel generation this year is expected to touch new peaks beyond 8000 MW with increased water flows, raised level of water reservoirs and increased water indent by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) in the days to come.

It may be mentioned that WAPDA owns as many as 22 hydel power stations and provides about 31 billion units of hydel electricity on the average annually to the National Grid.

The share of hydel generation greatly contributes in lowering the overall electricity tariff for the consumers, as electricity generated through other sources is far costlier than hydel electricity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Water WAPDA Jhelum Ghazi May September From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Ab ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of hanging to d ..

3 minutes ago

New Tory Leader Johnson Says Aims to Deliver Brexi ..

3 minutes ago

Masood welcomes third-party mediation for the reso ..

55 minutes ago

Iraqi leader tresses negotiated solution of Kashmi ..

55 minutes ago

Turkey Rescues 8 Migrants in Aegean Sea - Reports

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.