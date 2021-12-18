UrduPoint.com

Waqar Demand For Completion Of 'Metrobus Service' To Resolve Issue Of Mobility

Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:55 PM

Waqar demand for completion of 'Metrobus Service' to resolve issue of mobility

General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Traders wing Islamabad, Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday said that completion of second phase of 'Metrobus service' is necessary to resolve the traffic issue of in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Traders wing Islamabad, Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday said that completion of second phase of 'Metrobus service' is necessary to resolve the traffic issue of in Islamabad.

The completion of the metro bus service from local Rawat region to Islamabad, which is also connected to the airport and small industries nearby localities, is a major demand of the business community and the public, he said this while talking to the media here.

He said that with the completion of this project, business mobility for the local business community will also improve and the traffic problem of the general public will also be resolved.

Waqar said that traffic congestion and parking are major issues in the Federal capital at present, which leads to chaotic traffic on city roads.

He urged for earlier completion of Metro service from Rawat to Urban Islamabad.

