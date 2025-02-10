Waqar Mehdi chairs meeting to assess 16 Development projects underway in Karachi East

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Inspection, Inquiries and implementation Team (CMIE& IT) Senator Waqar Mehdi presided over a high-level meeting to assess the progress of 16 development projects worth over Rs. 3 billion underway in District East, Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Inspection, Inquiries and implementation Team (CMIE& IT) Senator Waqar Mehdi presided over a high-level meeting to assess the progress of 16 development projects worth over Rs. 3 billion underway in District East, Karachi.

He also conducted on-site inspections of various construction projects and issued firm directives to the concerned officials to expedite work while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Senator Waqar Mehdi emphasized that upon completion, these multi-billion-rupee initiatives will bring significant improvements to the lives of citizens.

Waqar Mehdi presided over an important meeting at the office of the Deputy Commissioner East, which was attended by DC Abrar Jafar, CMIE&IT Director General Abdul Salam Memon, CMIE&IT Member Abdul Qadir Soomro, ADC District East Imran Solangi, Karachi Development Authority’s Chief Engineer Abdul Samad Jalalani, and other officials.

The meeting was also attended by PPP District East President Iqbal Sand, Senior Vice President Sarwar Khan Ghazi, General Secretary Riaz Baloch, Information Secretary Farrukh Tanoli, and other party leaders.

SACM was briefed that 16 development projects under the Provincial Annual Development Plan (ADP), including the mega project of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar Munawar Chowrangi Underpass, are currently underway in District East.

Waqar Mehdi questioned KDA officials regarding the perceived slowdown in construction work on various schemes.

He issued strict directives that no project’s budget should be revised, and if absolutely necessary, the matter must be referred to the relevant authority, the Provincial Minister for Local Government.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the duplication of development schemes, he instructed that a unique barcode should be assigned to each project and shared with all relevant institutions to permanently prevent this issue.

Waqar Mehdi instructed the officials to work strictly in accordance with the law and regulations, without yielding to any pressure. He emphasized that construction work must be of the highest quality, with no compromise on standards, ensuring better public facilities and sustainable development.

Later, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh, Waqar Mehdi, inspected the ongoing construction of the Munawar Chowrangi Underpass, a project worth 1,485 million rupees, along with the under-construction road behind ptv Center in Dawood Colony and other development works. He directed the concerned authorities to take immediate measures to improve traffic flow at Munawer Chowrangi by creating alternative routes and removing encroachments.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Waqar Mehdi stated that development projects worth over 3 billion rupees are underway in District East, which, once completed, will significantly enhance public facilities.