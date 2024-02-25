Open Menu

Waqar Mehdi Concerned Over Delay In Convening NA Session

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 11:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh's Secretary General Senator Waqar Mehdi on Sunday expressed concern over the delay in convening the National Assembly session by the President of Pakistan.

In a statement, Senator Mehdi stated that a delay in convening the NA session within time would be an unconstitutional act.

He requested the President of Pakistan to immediately convene a National Assembly session in response to the summary submitted by the Caretaker Prime Minister.

Waqar Mehdi said the president was bound to follow the constitution instead of adhering to the party affiliation.

After the issuance of notification by the Election Commission of Pakistan and the submission of summary by the Caretaker Prime Minister, the President is bound to convene the National Assembly session, Senator Mehdi said and added if the session was not convened it would be a violation of the constitution.

