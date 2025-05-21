Open Menu

Waqar Mehdi Concerned Over Prolonged Power Outages In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 11:03 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Pakistan People's Party leader Senator Waqar Mehdi expressed concern over the relentless load-shedding affecting all districts of Sindh, including Karachi.

He said that the power distribution companies had adopted policies that deprived of the people of electricity for several hours due to load shedding across the province.

PPP Sindh General Secretary said that the extreme load-shedding during the ongoing spell of scorching heat has caused immense hardship and suffering for the public. He further said that prolonged power outages amid intense temperatures are particularly endangering the health of heart and respiratory patients.

Senator Mehdi called on the Federal government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to take immediate and serious notice of the crippling power outages across Sindh.

