Waqar Mehdi Condemns Brutal Killing Of Innocent People In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 09:02 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) General Secretary Pakistan People's Party Sindh and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi Monday strongly condemned the brutal killing of innocent civilians by terrorists in Balochistan.

Targeting innocent people by checking identity cards was a very cowardly act, Waqar Mehdi said in a statement.

He demanded of stern action against the terrorists.

Mehdi said that as long as the last terrorist and their facilitators were there, the war against terrorism will continue.

He prayed for elevation of ranks for the martyrs and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

