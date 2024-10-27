Waqar Mehdi Condemns PTI For Not Participating Rally On Kashmir Black Day
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 11:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh and General Secretary of PPP Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi has strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for attempting to undermine the noble cause of solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
In his statement, Waqar Mehdi noted that on Kashmir Black Day, a rally was organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in which all political parties participated to express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK, sending a unified message to the world that Pakistan stands united on the Kashmir issue.
Unfortunately, PTI caused a disturbance during the rally, making an issue out of a non-issue. Despite an invitation from the Hurriyat Conference, PTI chose not to participate in the solidarity rally for Kashmir, instead appeasing their foreign masters by their absence.
Waqar Mehdi emphasized that the entire Pakistani nation stands united on the Kashmir cause, but PTI continues to disrupt this national consensus. He remarked that PTI has proven it operates solely on the agenda of Imran Khan, whose aim seems to be sowing discord within the country.
He reminded that it was Imran Khan who, during his tenure, failed to rally the nation after India revoked Article 370, prioritizing his ego over national interests.
He condemned PTI's actions as a detriment to the Kashmir cause and stated that PTI's alignment with pro-India sentiment has been exposed today.
