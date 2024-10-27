Open Menu

Waqar Mehdi Condemns PTI For Not Participating Rally On Kashmir Black Day

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Waqar Mehdi condemns PTI for not participating rally on Kashmir Black Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh and General Secretary of PPP Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi has strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for attempting to undermine the noble cause of solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his statement, Waqar Mehdi noted that on Kashmir Black Day, a rally was organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in which all political parties participated to express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK, sending a unified message to the world that Pakistan stands united on the Kashmir issue.

Unfortunately, PTI caused a disturbance during the rally, making an issue out of a non-issue. Despite an invitation from the Hurriyat Conference, PTI chose not to participate in the solidarity rally for Kashmir, instead appeasing their foreign masters by their absence.

Waqar Mehdi emphasized that the entire Pakistani nation stands united on the Kashmir cause, but PTI continues to disrupt this national consensus. He remarked that PTI has proven it operates solely on the agenda of Imran Khan, whose aim seems to be sowing discord within the country.

He reminded that it was Imran Khan who, during his tenure, failed to rally the nation after India revoked Article 370, prioritizing his ego over national interests.

He condemned PTI's actions as a detriment to the Kashmir cause and stated that PTI's alignment with pro-India sentiment has been exposed today.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Hurriyat Conference Jammu All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

53 minutes ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

53 minutes ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

53 minutes ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

53 minutes ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

45 minutes ago
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

45 minutes ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

45 minutes ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

1 hour ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

45 minutes ago
 UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in ..

UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..

45 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan