Waqar Mehdi Condemns Quetta Suicide Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and General Secretary Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi has strongly condemned Quetta suicide blast that claimed previous lives of innocent people.
In his statement, Senator Mehdi declared that targeting innocent civilians and Law enforcement personnels reflects the utmost cowardice and brutality, emphasizing that those responsible for shedding innocent blood in Quetta stand as enemies of both the people of Balochistan and their progress.
Senator Mehdi reiterated PPP’s unwavering stance against terrorism and extremism in all forms. He expressed that the Pakistani nation is united and resolute in its commitment to uproot terrorism completely.
On behalf of PPP Sindh, he extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families mourning the loss of their loved ones in this tragic incident.
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Punjab releases Rs. 2m for cops' medical expenses3 minutes ago
-
Lahore, other cities engulfed by smog4 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Quetta to attend funeral prayers of blast martyrs4 minutes ago
-
Spurious gram powder factory unearthed14 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed, owner fined14 minutes ago
-
Azma accuses PTI of seeking 'NRO', misusing public funds23 minutes ago
-
CM condemns Quetta bomb blast24 minutes ago
-
Secretary Agriculture orders strict action over stubble burning24 minutes ago
-
DC orders expediting anti-smog drive24 minutes ago
-
Iqbal day observed in Sargodha24 minutes ago
-
First meeting of steering committee on 'Dhee Rani' programme held34 minutes ago
-
Iqbal Day celebrated at Zamong Kor34 minutes ago