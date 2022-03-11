UrduPoint.com

Waqar Mehdi Condole Demise Of Senior Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Waqar Mehdi condole demise of senior journalist

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi Friday expressed his grief over the demise of renowned journalist, poet and scholar Farhad Zaidi.

Waqar Mehdi extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, said a news release.

He said the scholarly, literary, journalistic and social services of late Farhad Zaidi will always be remembered.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and patience for the bereaved family members.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Peoples Party Family

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on "Digital Media Activist" on la ..

42 minutes ago
 On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held in Arts Council of Pakistan K ..

45 minutes ago
 The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Ka ..

46 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

51 minutes ago
 Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investme ..

Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investment climate: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>