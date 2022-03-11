Waqar Mehdi condole demise of senior journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi Friday expressed his grief over the demise of renowned journalist, poet and scholar Farhad Zaidi.

Waqar Mehdi extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, said a news release.

He said the scholarly, literary, journalistic and social services of late Farhad Zaidi will always be remembered.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and patience for the bereaved family members.