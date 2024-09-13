Waqar Mehdi Felicitates Makhdoom Tahir On Victory In NA-171 Bye Election
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh and General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh chapter, Waqar Mehdi, Friday, felicitated the party's candidate, Makhdoom Tahir Rasheeduddin, on his victory in the NA-171 by-election in Rahim Yar Khan.
According to a statement issued here, he called Makhdoom Tahir Rasheeduddin on phone and congratulated him on behalf of the PPP Sindh chapter and extended best wishes for his future endeavors.
In response, Makhdoom Tahir Rasheeduddin expressed his gratitude to Waqar Mehdi for his kind words.
Waqar Mehdi, remarked that Makhdoom Tahir Rasheeduddin’s success was a testament to the public’s confidence in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
He added that the victory of the PPP candidate in Rahim Yar Khan’s by-election was a triumph for the people and democracy.
He expressed confidence that Makhdoom Tahir Rasheeduddin will meet the expectations of the people in his constituency.
