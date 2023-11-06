Open Menu

Waqar Mehdi Felicitates PPP's Wining Candidates In LG By-polls

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Waqar Mehdi felicitates PPP's wining candidates in LG by-polls

The provincial General Secretary Pakistan People's Party Senator Waqar Mahdi has felicitated the party's successful candidates in the local body by-elections in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The provincial General Secretary Pakistan People's Party Senator Waqar Mahdi has felicitated the party's successful candidates in the local body by-elections in Sindh.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Senator Mehdi said that the PPP will become victorious in the general elections to be held on February 8, 2024 like Local Government polls.

He criticized the policies of MQM Pakistan and Jamat-e-Islami and advised the Muttahida Qaumi Movement not to boycott general elections as it did in LG elections.

PPP is the largest political party and will defeat GDA, MQM, and their allies in upcoming general elections in Sindh, Senator Mehdi claimed.

