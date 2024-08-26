Waqar Mehdi for measures to deal with potential rain emergency situation

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Waqar Mehdi, on Monday, directed officers concerned to be vigilant and keep the staff and machinery standby for dealing with any emergency situation that may arise due to potential heavy rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Waqar Mehdi, on Monday, directed officers concerned to be vigilant and keep the staff and machinery standby for dealing with any emergency situation that may arise due to potential heavy rains.

Syed Waqar Mehdi, who is also appointed by the CM Sindh as Rain Emergency In-Charge for West and Kemari districs of Karachi Division, said that Meteorological Department has forecast a monsoon rain spell with likelihood of heavy downpour from the night of August 26 to August 31, 2024 and all the relevant departments should be well prepared to respond any emergency situation.

Waqar Mehdi, according to a statement issued here, directed the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Town Municipal Corporations, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) to be vigilant keeping in view the weather forecast.

KMC and PDMA should keep heavy duty pumps on standby while Water and Sewerage Corporation should keep the drainage system functional, Mehdi called for ensuring the cleaning of all the drains of the city for smooth and swift disposal of water.

The SACM directed the SSWMB to make arrangements for immediate removal of garbage from waterways, streets and roads and to deploy sweepers at various places to drain the rainwater accumulated on the roads so that the public would not face any inconvenience.

He urged the town chairmen and municipal commissioners of both the districts (Kemari and West) to visit their respective areas and keep a close watch on the situation. Mehdi said that the machinery and small pumps of the town should be kept stand-by at different places for ensuring timely drainage of rain water.

He also asked the police officers as well as traffic police to cooperate with the local administration.

Pakistan People's Party believes in serving the people without discrimination and we will provide facilities to people, Waqar Mehdi said adding that adequate arrangements have been made by the Sindh government and the local administration in connection with the rain emergency.