Waqar Mehdi Grieves Over Gas Cylinder Blast Incident In Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 08:17 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh chapter General Secretary and former Senator Waqar Mehdi Friday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the gas cylinder blast in Hyderabad the other day
Waqar Mehdi expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a tragic incident that claimed 7 lives and badly injured several others.
Waqar Mehdi proposed that provincial representation in OGRA must be increased to prevent sale and use of sub standard gas cylinders in the country.
He concluded by offering prayers for the victims of the blast, extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and wishing a swift recovery for the injured.
