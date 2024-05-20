Waqar Mehdi Offers Condolence To Iranian CG Over President Raisi's Tragic Death
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM
The General Secretary Pakistan People's Party Sindh chapter Senator Waqar Mehdi on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Iranian President Mohammad Ebrahim Raisi in a Helicopter crash
In his condolence message to the Iranian Consul General Hassan Nooran, Waqar Mehdi expressed his condolences to the government of Iran, President Raisi's family and the Iranian people. He said that the people of Pakistan are also saddened over the death of President Mohammad Raisi like the people of Iran.
He said that the recent visit of late President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan, especially Karachi, will always be remembered by the people of this city. He said that the inviolable fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran are equivalent to one soul and two bodies. He also prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace.
