Open Menu

Waqar Mehdi Pays Homage To Shaheed Bhutto On His 45th Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 09:42 PM

Waqar Mehdi pays homage to Shaheed Bhutto on his 45th anniversary

The General Secretary Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh, Waqar Mehdi, on Wednesday, offered heartfelt homage to the party's founding chairman and the country's first elected premier, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The General Secretary Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh, Waqar Mehdi, on Wednesday, offered heartfelt homage to the party's founding chairman and the country's first elected premier, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In a message on the occasion of 45th martyrdom anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto being commemorated on Thursday, Waqar Mehdi highlighted how Shaheed Bhutto's visionary policies reshaped Pakistan's socio-political fabric, empowering the marginalized and fostering national pride and unity.

He also emphasized Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's significant contributions, including the formulation of Pakistan's first unanimous Constitution, the initiation of the nuclear program, and leadership in crucial projects enhancing defense and economic strength.

The PPP Sindh General Secretary reaffirmed the party's steadfast commitment under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, emphasizing their unwavering pursuit of the Bhuttoist principles.

"With determination and perseverance, the PPP and its leadership aim to fulfill the mission of ensuring 'Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan' for every Pakistani. This unwavering commitment to establishing a robust democratic system rooted in justice and fairness will endure," he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nuclear Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to P ..

Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to PM on Climate Change

2 minutes ago
 Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launc ..

Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launched today

2 minutes ago
 Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq

Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest offender under parents’ protection ..

Police arrest offender under parents’ protection law

2 minutes ago
 Muqam assumes additional charge of Ministry of Kas ..

Muqam assumes additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltista ..

2 minutes ago
 Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffoca ..

Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffocation

9 minutes ago
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till to ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns case against Rana Sanaullah

IHC adjourns case against Rana Sanaullah

7 minutes ago
 Court serves notice in acquittal plea of PTI foun ..

Court serves notice in acquittal plea of PTI founder

7 minutes ago
 Mirwaiz calls for unity against implementation of ..

Mirwaiz calls for unity against implementation of sectarian agenda in IIOJK

7 minutes ago
 Local Islamic scholar and cleric arrested in conne ..

Local Islamic scholar and cleric arrested in connection with Mirpur KFC attack c ..

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's Religious Affairs enhances guidance ..

Saudi Arabia's Religious Affairs enhances guidance through Electronic Screens at ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan