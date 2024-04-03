Waqar Mehdi Pays Homage To Shaheed Bhutto On His 45th Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 09:42 PM
The General Secretary Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh, Waqar Mehdi, on Wednesday, offered heartfelt homage to the party's founding chairman and the country's first elected premier, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
In a message on the occasion of 45th martyrdom anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto being commemorated on Thursday, Waqar Mehdi highlighted how Shaheed Bhutto's visionary policies reshaped Pakistan's socio-political fabric, empowering the marginalized and fostering national pride and unity.
He also emphasized Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's significant contributions, including the formulation of Pakistan's first unanimous Constitution, the initiation of the nuclear program, and leadership in crucial projects enhancing defense and economic strength.
The PPP Sindh General Secretary reaffirmed the party's steadfast commitment under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, emphasizing their unwavering pursuit of the Bhuttoist principles.
"With determination and perseverance, the PPP and its leadership aim to fulfill the mission of ensuring 'Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan' for every Pakistani. This unwavering commitment to establishing a robust democratic system rooted in justice and fairness will endure," he added.
