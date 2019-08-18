UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Waqar Mehdi, Rabbani Condole With Tariq Shah Jamote On Mother's Death

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

Waqar Mehdi, Rabbani condole with Tariq Shah Jamote on mother's death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Special Assistants to the Chief Minister Sindh, Waqar Mehdi and Rashid Hussain Rabbani Sunday expressed condolence with Member National Assembly Sayed Tariq Ali Shah Jamote on sad demise of his mother here at his residence.

They expressed deep grief and sorrow over sad demise of Jamote's mother and offered fateha for the departed soul.

While talking to the media, Waqar Mehdi said government had successfully tackled the situation created in Karachi and Hyderabad during rains and it also used all available resources to provide relief to the rain affected people.

He said the chief minister along with his cabinet members himself supervised relief and rehabilitation activities in both cities.

He said 90 percent drainage of sewage water from city areas had been completed, adding that funds had already been released to KMC, HMC and other local government institutions to expedite relief and rehabilitation activities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh National Assembly Chief Minister Water Rashid Hyderabad Sunday Media All From Government Cabinet Rains Sad

Recent Stories

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

51 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

3 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

4 hours ago

TBHF reaffirms commitment to humanity on World Hum ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.