HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Special Assistants to the Chief Minister Sindh, Waqar Mehdi and Rashid Hussain Rabbani Sunday expressed condolence with Member National Assembly Sayed Tariq Ali Shah Jamote on sad demise of his mother here at his residence.

They expressed deep grief and sorrow over sad demise of Jamote's mother and offered fateha for the departed soul.

While talking to the media, Waqar Mehdi said government had successfully tackled the situation created in Karachi and Hyderabad during rains and it also used all available resources to provide relief to the rain affected people.

He said the chief minister along with his cabinet members himself supervised relief and rehabilitation activities in both cities.

He said 90 percent drainage of sewage water from city areas had been completed, adding that funds had already been released to KMC, HMC and other local government institutions to expedite relief and rehabilitation activities.