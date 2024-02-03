Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed Discuss Election Matters
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 09:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh Chapter, Senator Waqar Mehdi visited the residence of Awami
National Party (ANP) Sindh's President Shahi Syed and discussed the overall political situation of the country and matters related to the general elections here on Saturday.
PPP's Javed Nagori and Khawaja Sohail Mansoor accompanied Senator Waqar Mehdi.
Mehdi sought ANP's support for PPP during the general elections in the Sindh province including Karachi.
He said that PPP and ANP were supporters of democracy and they were cooperating with each other
for the general public.
On the occasion, ANP's Shahi Syed asked for some time to discuss the matter with party leadership.
