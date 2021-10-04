UrduPoint.com

Waqar Mehdi, Veerji Kolhi Hold Open Kachehri To Resolve Issues Of People Of Tando Allahyar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:25 PM

Waqar Mehdi, Veerji Kolhi hold open Kachehri to resolve issues of people of Tando Allahyar

Special Assistants to Sindh Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi and Veerji Kolhi on Monday directed officers concerned to resolve all issues of the masses so that basic facilities could be provided to them at their doorstep

Special Assistants to Sindh Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi and Veerji Kolhi on Monday directed officers concerned to resolve all issues of the masses so that basic facilities could be provided to them at their doorstep.

They said this while addressing an open Katchehry at DC office Tando Allahyar which was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police and officers of different departments including HESCO, Education, Health, Irrigation, Works and Services, Revenue, Public Health Engineering, Municipal Committee and others.

Waqar Mehdi said open Katchehries were being organized in different districts on the special directions of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah to provide relief to the people of respective areas at their doorstep.

All complaints and problems of the people would be resolved without any discrimination, they said.

In open Katchehi, the people of Tando Allahyar raised issues of growing incidents of narcotics sale, crimes and deteriorating law and order situation in the district.

Waqar Mehdi and Veerji Kolhi asked the officers concerned to take stringent measures to curb open sale of narcotic substances and crime incidents like theft, robberies and other criminal activities.

They issued directives to the concerned authorities for early resolution of issues of the masses.

They said they would present a report of the open Katchehri to the PPP chairman and CM Sindh for early resolution of their problems.

Waqar Mehdi directed officers of the Health department to ensure availability of specialist doctors in civil hospital Tando Allahyar and medicines should also be provided to the patients as the Sindh government had promised for provision of free medical facilities to the people of the province.

Veerji Kolhi asked the education department officers to open all closed schools in the district and shortage of teachers should be eliminated by ensuring posting of the teachers.

Deputy Commissioner Wali Muhammad Baloch and SSP Rukhsar Khuhawar, ADC-I, ADC-II, Administrator Municipal Committee and officers of concerned departments were present in the open Katchehri.

