KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh chapter and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi visited the Aga Khan Jamat Khana Clifton on Wednesday and expressed his condolences to the administrators and other officials of the Jamat Khana on the passing away of Prince Karim Aga Khan and termed his death a great loss to the Ismaili community as well as Pakistan.

Senator Waqar Mehdi paid tribute to Prince Karim Khan for his immense services to humanity and prayed that Allah Almighty may elevate his ranks and grant him a high position in the realm of mercy and grant patience to the entire Aga Khani community including his family.

Later, he also offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan.