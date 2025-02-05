Open Menu

Waqar Mehdi Visits Aga Khan Jamat Khana To Condole Prince Karim's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Waqar Mehdi visits Aga Khan Jamat Khana to condole Prince Karim's death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh chapter and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi visited the Aga Khan Jamat Khana Clifton on Wednesday and expressed his condolences to the administrators and other officials of the Jamat Khana on the passing away of Prince Karim Aga Khan and termed his death a great loss to the Ismaili community as well as Pakistan.

Senator Waqar Mehdi paid tribute to Prince Karim Khan for his immense services to humanity and prayed that Allah Almighty may elevate his ranks and grant him a high position in the realm of mercy and grant patience to the entire Aga Khani community including his family.

Later, he also offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

2 hours ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

3 hours ago
 UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

3 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

4 hours ago
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

4 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

5 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

5 hours ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan