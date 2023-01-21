Waqas Afridi gets 2nd position in KP, 1st in merged district MISMO exam

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Waqas Afridi of Bara tehsil, Khyber district got second position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and first position in the enter merged district during Maarif Inter-School Maths Olympiad (MISMO) organized by Pak-Turk school System.

A ceremony was held here on Saturday at Pak-Turk School Hayatabad that was attended by Vice Chancellor Sarhad University Saleemur Rehman as a chief guest while the staff of the Turk embassy was also present on the occasion.

The administration of the event awarded the 'Al-Khwarzmi' medal and Rs 10,000 cash prize to Waqas Afridi.

Waqas Afridi linked his success with the prayers of his parents and the hard work of his teachers.