UrduPoint.com

Waqas Afridi Gets 2nd Position In KP, 1st In Merged District MISMO Exam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Waqas Afridi gets 2nd position in KP, 1st in merged district MISMO exam

Waqas Afridi of Bara tehsil, Khyber district got second position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and first position in the enter merged district during Maarif Inter-School Maths Olympiad (MISMO) organized by Pak-Turk School System

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Waqas Afridi of Bara tehsil, Khyber district got second position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and first position in the enter merged district during Maarif Inter-School Maths Olympiad (MISMO) organized by Pak-Turk school System.

A ceremony was held here on Saturday at Pak-Turk School Hayatabad that was attended by Vice Chancellor Sarhad University Saleemur Rehman as a chief guest while the staff of the Turk embassy was also present on the occasion.

The administration of the event awarded the 'Al-Khwarzmi' medal and Rs 10,000 cash prize to Waqas Afridi.

Waqas Afridi linked his success with the prayers of his parents and the hard work of his teachers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Afridi Event

Recent Stories

8 outlaws arrested in Attock

8 outlaws arrested in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Three Policemen critically injured in terrorist at ..

Three Policemen critically injured in terrorist attack on Charsadda Police Post

2 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held in Sialkot

Two drug peddlers held in Sialkot

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves Mina Zayed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves Mina Zayed Fisherman’s Wharf developme ..

17 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry receive ..

37 seconds ago
 Three-day 'Food Expo Plus' from Feb. 10

Three-day 'Food Expo Plus' from Feb. 10

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.