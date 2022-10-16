Waqf Board issues notice to vacate Lal Haveli

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) on Sunday issued a notice to Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed's brother to vacate Lal Haveli within seven days.

The notice was issued by ETPB Deputy Administrator to Sheikh Siddique for seven land units of abandoned Waqf properties, including Lal Haveli.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lal Haveli (D-158) Bohar Bazaar Rawalpindi is the party Secretariat of AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.