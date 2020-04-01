War against Coronavirus can not be fight and win by the governments alone but by nations through unity: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to the devastating situation arising out of the COVID-19 in various countries including the United State, UK, France, Italy, Spain etc. and said the war against Coronavirus could not be fought and won by the governments alone but by nations through unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to the devastating situation arising out of the COVID-19 in various countries including the United State, UK, France, Italy, Spain etc. and said the war against Coronavirus could not be fought and won by the governments alone but by nations through unity.

He mentioned the allocation of a historic around US $ 8 billion as corona relief package by his government for a population of 220 million in Pakistan despite various hardships in contrast to $ 2200 billion announced by the United States for around 300 million people and said Pakistan had not much resources to fight such a level of disease which had shaken the whole world.

The prime minister, however, added that with Pakistan, being among the top five charity giving countries and second on having nation comprised of young people, could fight and win the war against Coronavirus by properly utilizing its youth and charity.

He said the establishment of Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund was aimed at channelizing and utilizing the funds raised by charity for fighting the war against COVID-19 through a coordinated national effort.

The prime minister said the government had also decided to allocate Rs. 150 billion to cater to the financial needs of the poor and deserving, affected by the lock-downs in the wake of Coronavirus, by distributing cash through the Ehsas Emergency Cash programme.

He said the process of utilization of money to be deposited by people in the PM's Corona Relief Fund as well as the distribution of cash among the deserving would be made transparent in a way that every penny spent from this fund would be accounted through a computerized database system.

To a question, the prime minister said the Corona Relief Tiger Force would supplement the efforts of government as well as civil and armed forces' personnel in reaching out to and identifying the poor and needy in Mohallas, Slums, Kachi Abadis and Villages affected due to the Corona situation.