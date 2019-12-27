UrduPoint.com
War Against Plunderers Of National Wealth To Continue: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's war against the mafia that plundered the national exchequer would continue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's war against the mafia that plundered the national exchequer would continue.

In a Tweet, she said the process of retrieving national wealth from the plunderers was a good deed and the government would never step back from that noble cause.

She said the spokespersons of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should recall that offices of the newspapers were attacked during their party rule and they were blackmailed for release of news print.

She said that the media persons had not forgotten the role of Saifur Rehman, who was fond of filing baseless cases against newspapers and political opponents.

