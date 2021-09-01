UrduPoint.com

War Game Exercise Promote Coordination, Greater Interoperability Amongst All Services: CJCSC

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:43 PM

War game exercise promote coordination, greater interoperability amongst all services: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza said that the war game exercise would promote coordination and greater interoperability amongst all services, thus offsetting any physical threat to territorial integrity

RAWALPINDI, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza said that the war game exercise would promote coordination and greater interoperability amongst all services, thus offsetting any physical threat to territorial integrity.

The CJCSC on Wednesday attended the de-briefing session of war game "SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-VIII" as Chief Guest at Pakistan Naval Ship Base Jauhar, Karachi where he was given a detailed briefing on the aim and objectives of the exercise, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

This exercise was aimed at tri-services operational drills and maneuvers against traditional and non-traditional threats with emphasis on improving synergy and jointness in operations at sea in a diverse maritime environment.

Speaking on the occasion, CJCSC highlighted the importance of war games in reviewing military strategy and refining its alignment with national security threats while exploring new concepts.

Chairman JCSC lauded the participants and appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the successful exercise in a befitting manner.

Earlier, upon arrival Chairman JCSC was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Pakistan Navy ISPR Media All

Recent Stories

Man killed, two women injured

Man killed, two women injured

58 seconds ago
 Philippines hits 2 million virus cases as Delta dr ..

Philippines hits 2 million virus cases as Delta drives surge

1 minute ago
 German man tried for spying on parliament for Russ ..

German man tried for spying on parliament for Russians

1 minute ago
 RPO Sargodha holds Orderly room

RPO Sargodha holds Orderly room

1 minute ago
 UAE Consul General calls on Governor Imran Ismail

UAE Consul General calls on Governor Imran Ismail

5 minutes ago
 Solid measures afoot to ensure quality education i ..

Solid measures afoot to ensure quality education in schools

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.