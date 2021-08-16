UrduPoint.com

War In Afghanistan Is Over, Says Taliban Spokesperson

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:26 AM

War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesperson

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country but it not confirmed yet where he was headed soon after Taliban entry into Kabul.

KABUL: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16, 2021) Afghan Taliban Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said on Monday that war in Afghanistan was over now. He said that Taliban taking control of Kabul have announced end of war in the country.

Talking to AP news agency, Suhail Shaheen said that the Taliban would hold talks in the coming days toward forming an "open, inclusive Islamic government in Afghanistan.

" President Ashraf Ghani fled the country; however it was not clear where he was headed.

The spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera tv that the war in Afghanistan is over and the type of rule and form of new regime will be clear soon. In a Facebook post, Ashraf Ghani said he left the country to avoid bloodshed.

A senior Interior Ministry official said Ghani left for Tajikistan. US, UK and many other countries were evacuating staff from their embassies in Kabul.

