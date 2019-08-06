UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

War Last Option To Deal Current Situation In Kashmir: Ali Amin Gandapur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:22 PM

War last option to deal current situation in Kashmir: Ali Amin Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said war was the last option to deal with current situation in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said war was the last option to deal with current situation in Kashmir.

We were working on many options to apprise the world about the recent situation emerged in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly stated that Pakistan would use all options and fight till the last drop of blood for Kashmir, he said.

The minister said the issue of Kashmir would be highlighted at all important forums of the world.

First, he said we wanted to use the diplomatic channel for addressing the present situation emerged after Indian brutal human rights violations in Occupied valley of Kashmir.

He said the declaration of a separate status for Jammu and Kashmir by Indian ruler was also a serious matter of concern for Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Pakistan Armed forces had also sent message that any misadventure posed by India would have repercussions.

To another question, the minister said the foreign policy of present government was much better than that of previous governments.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan World Jammu All Government Blood

Recent Stories

UN Hopes US Lets Iran's Zarif Attend General Assem ..

1 minute ago

Libyan Coast Guard Rescues Over 100 Illegal Migran ..

1 minute ago

Abkhazia's Sukhum Airport to Be Repaired, Reopen N ..

1 minute ago

Heart disease, stroke-related deaths on rise due t ..

1 minute ago

Sabotage on Power Plant Causes Blackout in Souther ..

6 minutes ago

Solidarity Movement Says Johnson Has No Legal Righ ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.