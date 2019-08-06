War last option to deal current situation in Kashmir: Ali Amin Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said war was the last option to deal with current situation in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said war was the last option to deal with current situation in Kashmir.

We were working on many options to apprise the world about the recent situation emerged in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly stated that Pakistan would use all options and fight till the last drop of blood for Kashmir, he said.

The minister said the issue of Kashmir would be highlighted at all important forums of the world.

First, he said we wanted to use the diplomatic channel for addressing the present situation emerged after Indian brutal human rights violations in Occupied valley of Kashmir.

He said the declaration of a separate status for Jammu and Kashmir by Indian ruler was also a serious matter of concern for Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Pakistan Armed forces had also sent message that any misadventure posed by India would have repercussions.

To another question, the minister said the foreign policy of present government was much better than that of previous governments.