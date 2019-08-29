UrduPoint.com
War Last Option To Resolve Kashmir Issue: Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Civil Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan would opt for war as a last option for resolving the issue of Kashmir with India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising the issue of Kashmir at all important fora, besides using the diplomatic channels, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan had got success at diplomatic level regarding the Kashmir issue.

In reply to a question the minister said Pakistan had given a befitting response to India for violating airspace in the past.

Replying to a question, he said India and Pakistan, both were nuclear power state, adding that we should respond as a responsible state.

In reply to another question, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that in the past, no government could make aggressive move for Kashmir. The PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan, was making history and initiating strong efforts for highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people at world forums.

Expressing concerns over the world powers double standard, he said there was need to awake the conscious of the world leaders so that the issue of Kashmiri people could be addressed in a proper manner.

