War not solution to Kashmir issue: Chief Minister Advisor

Stressing right of self determination to Kashmiris, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on transportation, Javid Ansari said war was not solution of Kashmir issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Stressing right of self determination to Kashmiris, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on transportation, Javid Ansari said war was not solution of Kashmir issue.

Speaking to a ceremony at Government Iqbal Secondary school in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that if Pakistan and India went to war now, it might turn into nuclear war.

The advisor said that only solution to Kashmir issue was giving Kashmiris right to self determination according to United Nations (UN) resolutions.

On this occasion, Barrister Abid Imam said that Kashmiris were undergoing Indian brutalities in occupied Valley for the last many decades and had rendered hundred of thousands of sacrifices.

He urged upon world powers to play their roles to liberate oppressed Kashmiris from the clutches of Indian cruelties.

Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Inayat Ali Qureshi and others also spoke.