UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

War Not Solution To Kashmir Issue: Chief Minister Advisor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:33 PM

War not solution to Kashmir issue: Chief Minister Advisor

Stressing right of self determination to Kashmiris, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on transportation, Javid Ansari said war was not solution of Kashmir issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Stressing right of self determination to Kashmiris, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on transportation, Javid Ansari said war was not solution of Kashmir issue.

Speaking to a ceremony at Government Iqbal Secondary school in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that if Pakistan and India went to war now, it might turn into nuclear war.

The advisor said that only solution to Kashmir issue was giving Kashmiris right to self determination according to United Nations (UN) resolutions.

On this occasion, Barrister Abid Imam said that Kashmiris were undergoing Indian brutalities in occupied Valley for the last many decades and had rendered hundred of thousands of sacrifices.

He urged upon world powers to play their roles to liberate oppressed Kashmiris from the clutches of Indian cruelties.

Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Inayat Ali Qureshi and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Chief Minister Punjab Nuclear From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend we ..

1 hour ago

OSCE Chair Says Normandy Talks Resumption 'Right' ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan instructs to prepare ma ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Waste Management Compnay MD reviews cleanli ..

2 minutes ago

Mir Ziaullah Longove directs administrations to en ..

2 minutes ago

Dysfunctional tube-well cause of water shortage

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.