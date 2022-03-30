UrduPoint.com

Wara Mamond To Get Tehsil Status Soon: KP Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Wara Mamond to get Tehsil status soon: KP Minister

KP Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan Wednesday said that eradication of backwardness of tribal districts and putting them on the track of development are the priorities of PTI government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan Wednesday said that eradication of backwardness of tribal districts and putting them on the track of development are the priorities of PTI government.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister expressed the hope that the next meeting of the provincial cabinet would soon grant the status of Tehsil to Wara Mamond, third sub-division of the district Bajaur.

He said that the process of fulfilling electoral commitments will continue to address their deprivation of 73 years to provide them all basic amenities of life to the people of the newly merged districts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Women All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

COVID-19 positivity rate drops to zero percent in ..

COVID-19 positivity rate drops to zero percent in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago
 University of Karachi announces MA results

University of Karachi announces MA results

1 minute ago
 DC Matiari takes charge, vows to resolve people's ..

DC Matiari takes charge, vows to resolve people's issues on priority

1 minute ago
 4 illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

4 illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

1 minute ago
 Victim families call for judicial probe into Kocha ..

Victim families call for judicial probe into Kocha Risaldaar suicide attack

7 minutes ago
 EU Considering Sanctions on More Russian Banks in ..

EU Considering Sanctions on More Russian Banks in Coming Days - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.