Wara Mamond to get Tehsil status soon: KP Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan Wednesday said that eradication of backwardness of tribal districts and putting them on the track of development are the priorities of PTI government.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister expressed the hope that the next meeting of the provincial cabinet would soon grant the status of Tehsil to Wara Mamond, third sub-division of the district Bajaur.

He said that the process of fulfilling electoral commitments will continue to address their deprivation of 73 years to provide them all basic amenities of life to the people of the newly merged districts.