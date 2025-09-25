Ward-8 Will Be Made A Model Residential Colony; Abdul Samad
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Malik Abdul Samad Hussain, son of the late late Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Malik, has announced to render his best efforts for uplifting RCB Ward-8 residents after winning the by-election, scheduled for October 05. He said he would follow the legacy of his father to continue serving the people.
The by-election follows the passing of his father during his tenure.
In his appeal to Ward-8 residents, Abdul Samad emphasized his commitment to continuing his father’s mission of selfless public service.
“My father’s sole purpose was to serve the people for Allah's pleasure. I present myself for this by-election with the same spirit,” he said.
He assured the residents that he would spare no effort to solve issues baing face by them.
“If you trust me and expect me as your rep in Rawalpindi Cantonment board, I pledge that the blood of that loyal man runs in my veins, and I will never disappoint you", he added.
In a brief interaction with APP here on Thursday, Abdul Samad vowed to keep his doors open for resolving public issues, regardless of the election outcome.
“My father fought for your rights as his life’s mission, and I will continue that fight with all my strength, in any capacity, until my last breath,” he said. 395
