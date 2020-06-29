UrduPoint.com
Ward At DHQ Hospital Dedicated For COVID 19 Hit Health Professionals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Ward at DHQ Hospital dedicated for COVID 19 hit health professionals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Capt Retd Muhammad Usman earmarked 58 beds special ward for corona affected doctors, paramedics and nurses at Shahbaz Sharif District Headquarters Hospital, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, the secretary health visited different hospitals to check facilities being given to COVID 19 patients and directed for shifting of outdoor ward of DHQ hospital in Civil hospital.

Talking to officials, he stated that Punjab government was offering best possible facilities to treat COVID 19 patients.

Intensive Care Units with ventilators were being increased.

Pro Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr Ahmed Ejaz Masood also briefed the secretary about different arrangements for the corona patients.

Earlier, a delegation of Young Doctors Reforms led by Mian Adnan and Dr Saeed Chaudhary suggested the secretary health to make Shahbaz Sharif District Headquarters Hospital as Corona Care Centre.

On this occasion, officials of health department were also present.

.

