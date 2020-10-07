UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ward Dedicated For Free Treatment In Children Hospital: FCCI President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Ward dedicated for free treatment in Children Hospital: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The philanthropists are generously donating for welfare activities and a ward has been dedicated for free treatment of children in the Faisalabad Children Hospital.

This was said by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed Khan, President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI),  while visiting the children hospital on Wednesday.

He appreciated the allocation of free ward and said the local business community was fully aware of its social corporate responsibilities and was bearing its entire expenses.

He said a number of free hospitals and dispensaries were being run by the FCCI members and assured of fulfilling his obligations as the president FCCI.

He also planted a sapling in the hospital and said extensive plantation was imperativeparticularly in hospitals.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

4 minutes ago

UNESCO-Huawei Partnered to Provide Artificial Inte ..

47 minutes ago

Grand Mufti of North Macedonia joins World Muslim ..

49 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Proâ€™s 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge will ma ..

49 minutes ago

Principal Medical College visits hostels to examin ..

2 minutes ago

Spain to create more than 800,000 jobs in 3 years ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.