Ward dedicated for free treatment in Children Hospital: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The philanthropists are generously donating for welfare activities and a ward has been dedicated for free treatment of children in the Faisalabad Children Hospital.

This was said by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed Khan, President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), while visiting the children hospital on Wednesday.

He appreciated the allocation of free ward and said the local business community was fully aware of its social corporate responsibilities and was bearing its entire expenses.

He said a number of free hospitals and dispensaries were being run by the FCCI members and assured of fulfilling his obligations as the president FCCI.

He also planted a sapling in the hospital and said extensive plantation was imperativeparticularly in hospitals.