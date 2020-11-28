Ward servant arrested for harassing nurse

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Police Station Civil Lines arrested an employee of District Headquarters Hospital in alleged harassment case here on Saturday.

Ward servant Ghulam Yaseen was accused of harassing nurse Lubna Shaheen, also served show cause notice by provincial ombudsman before got arrested.

Police said the accused had confessed his guilt in initial investigation, with further inquiry was underway.