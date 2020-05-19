UrduPoint.com
Wardag Appeals To Philanthropist To Take The Responsibility Of Ration

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:39 PM

Central President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Rehmad Khan Wardag on Tuesday appealed to the well-to-do people to take responsibility of ration for at least ten families

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Central President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Rehmad Khan Wardag on Tuesday appealed to the well-to-do people to take responsibility of ration for at least ten families.

He said the government alone cannot tackle this natural pandemic and it was not the responsibility of the Prime Minister and his cabinet alone to face COVID- 19.

"It is the responsibility of all of us that we should also safeguard ourselves" he added.

In a statement issued here he further said this was not the time for political point scoring and "all of us have to fight collectively for the cause."

