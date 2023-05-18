Wardag condemns PTI negative propaganda

Central President, Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Rehmat Khan Wardag on Thursday demanded of the government to arrest all elements involved in the incidents of May 9 and award them exemplary punishment

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Central President, Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Rehmat Khan Wardag on Thursday demanded of the government to arrest all elements involved in the incidents of May 9 and award them exemplary punishment.

In a statement issued here, he strongly condemned the negative propaganda of PTI against the Pakistan Army including attacks on military installations and inflicting losses to public, private properties.

TI Chief urged the nation to unite against the enemies.