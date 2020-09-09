UrduPoint.com
Warden Issues Challan To Lahore CCPO For Violating Traffic Rules

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:31 PM

Warden issues challan to Lahore CCPO for violating traffic rules

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh was touring the city when he was caught talking on phone in Cantonment area of the provincial capital and issued challan for violating the traffic rules.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh was issued challan by a traffic warden for violating traffic rules in Cantonment area of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Umar Sheikh who successfully managed his position as CCPO Lahore against the wish of outgoing IGP Shoaib Dastagir was touring Lahore.

“You are issued challan of Rs 500 for violating traffic rules,” the warden was quoted as saying when the CCPO was caught talking on phone during the driving.

A traffic warden challenged Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh as he was hearing a call on his cell phone during driving on a road in Cant area. The CCPO introduced himself to the warden but appreciated him for being so vigilant during the duty.

The CCPO also awarded the warden for his excellent performance.

Later, the officer submitted his challan in a bank and deposited the fine.

“I will go to everyone who is angry and will please them,” the CCPO said during his conversation with a local tv.

“Law and order situation in the city is my first priority,” he added.

Outgoing IGP Shoaib Dastagir was unhappy with the appointment of Umar Sheikh as Lahore CCPO and clearly conveyed his message to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar that he would not work with Umar Sheikh.

“Select either me or Umar sheikh,” former IGP Shoaib Dastagir was quoted as saying. The sources said that he did not follow any protocol to meet Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as he suddenly went to his office for meeting with him. The Federal government replaced Shoaib Dastagir with Inam Ghani as new IGP.

