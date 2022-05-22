UrduPoint.com

Warden Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A traffic warden was killed in a road traffic accident in the area of Civil Lines police station.

A spokesman said on Sunday that traffic warden Rana Amir Bashir was returning home after performing duty in Lorry Adda Sector late Saturday night when a speeding van hit him.

He received serious injuries and was rushed to Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Doctors tried their best to save his life but he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was a resident of Chak No. 356-GB and he had left three kids and a widow for mourning, spokesman added.

