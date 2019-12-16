Wardens appreciated to maintain flow of traffic

(@imziishan)

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf Monday visited and appreciated the performance of traffic wardens to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf Monday visited and appreciated the performance of traffic wardens to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murree

In a statement issued here, the CTO said Traffic wardens should act on the policy of 'pehlay salam, phir kalam' (first greet, then talk) while on duty.

He said wardens perform their duty in a friendly environment, adding that strict action would be taken those found in misbehaving with the motorists.

Ashraf pointed out that besides maintaining the flow of traffic on roads, their job was to educate commuters about rules.

"We should prove ourselves a civilised nation by following traffic laws," he said, Furthermore, he appealed to motorists to follow lanes, traffic signals, avoid use of mobile phones when driving and wear helmets on motorcycles.