UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wardens Appreciated To Maintain Flow Of Traffic

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:29 PM

Wardens appreciated to maintain flow of traffic

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf Monday visited and appreciated the performance of traffic wardens to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf Monday visited and appreciated the performance of traffic wardens to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murree Road.

In a statement issued here, the CTO said Traffic wardens should act on the policy of 'pehlay salam, phir kalam' (first greet, then talk) while on duty.

He said wardens perform their duty in a friendly environment, adding that strict action would be taken those found in misbehaving with the motorists.

Ashraf pointed out that besides maintaining the flow of traffic on roads, their job was to educate commuters about rules.

"We should prove ourselves a civilised nation by following traffic laws," he said, Furthermore, he appealed to motorists to follow lanes, traffic signals, avoid use of mobile phones when driving and wear helmets on motorcycles.

Related Topics

Mobile Murree Road Job Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Dr Yasmin chairs 15th syndicate meeting at Fatima ..

34 seconds ago

100 bottles of liquor recovered in Rawalpindi

36 seconds ago

Sharjah World Book Capital to support restoration ..

14 minutes ago

DLD participates in LPS Shanghai 2019

14 minutes ago

Two new judges sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid

14 minutes ago

Future passenger experience in the spotlight at Ai ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.