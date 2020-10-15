UrduPoint.com
Wardens Directed To Accelerate Campaign Against Tinted Glass Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Wardens directed to accelerate campaign against tinted glass vehicles

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (RCTP) have directed the Traffic Wardens to accelerate ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (RCTP) have directed the Traffic Wardens to accelerate ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles.

According to a CTP spokesman, the CTP under a special campaign removed black papers from 1069 tinted glasses vehicles during September and issued challan slips to the rules violators.

He told that CTP, in view of the security situation, started a special campaign and took action in accordance with the law against tinted glass vehicles.

Black papers were removed on the spot, he added.

He said the steps were being taken to avoid any untoward incident. City traffic police in their efforts for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads were taking action against the traffic rules violators.

He urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they are on the roads to facilitate them. A special squad is available to help and facilitatethe citizens on Helpline 1915, he added.

