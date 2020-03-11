UrduPoint.com
Wardens Directed To Maintain Smooth Flow Of Traffic During Rain

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Wardens directed to maintain smooth flow of traffic during rain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar has issued directives to traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic during rain.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said additional staff was deployed at Airport, Murree road, Mall road, Peshwar road, Raja Bazaar, Pirwadhi, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Adiala road, Dhoke Syedan, Masrail road, Chungi No 22, Jhelum road and other important roads to avoid traffic mess during rain.

The CTO said cash reward and commendatory certificates would be awarded to those traffic officials who perform their duties with responsibility, adding the DSPs and sector in-charges had also been directed to issue continuous instructions for maintaining a smooth traffic flow during rains.

He said the CTP had put in place effective parking measures besides taking action against encroachers.

He urged the citizens to lodge their complaints on traffic police helpline 051-9272839, 051-9272616 or get guidance during driving.

