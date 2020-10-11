Wardens directed to take strict action against wrong parking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi has directed the traffic wardens and field officers to take strict action against double and wrong parking of vehicles which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, all the field officers including deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and Inspectors had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly in congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He urged the motorists not to park vehicles in wrong way on roads which causes inconvenience for other road users.

He said, CTP had made special arrangements to control traffic on the city roads aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

Traffic police officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles, he said and added that strict action had been ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without number plates.

He asked the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police to resolve traffic problems and facilitate people through smooth traffic flow.

Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way, he added.

He said, wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated, adding, the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking area would be impounded.

CTP issued as many as 10,917 challan slips during September to the drivers of vehicles and motorcycles, parked in a wrong way.

According to Incharge CTP Lifter Squad Kamal Ahmed, a grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

All out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to park vehicles only in parking areas.