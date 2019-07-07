UrduPoint.com
Wardens Directed To Take Strict Action Against Wrong Parking

Sun 07th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

Wardens directed to take strict action against wrong parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf has directed the Traffic Wardens and field officers to take strict action against double and wrong parking of vehicles which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, all the field officers including Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Inspectors had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly in congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He urged the motorists not to park vehicles in wrong way on roads which causes inconvenience for other road users.

He said, CTP had made special arrangements to control traffic on the city roads aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

Traffic police officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles, he said and added that strict action had been ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without number plates.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police to resolve traffic problems and facilitate people through smooth traffic flow.

Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way, he added.

He said, wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated, adding, the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking area would be impounded.

