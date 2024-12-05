Warehouse Catches Fire Due To Short Circuit
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A fire erupted in the warehouse of solar panels and batteries due to a short circuit near Khanewal bypass,Lodhran.
Rescue spokesperson said here on Thursday upon getting information,the team reached the spot and extinguish the blaze by using dry chemical powder.
However, the goods worth Rs 1 million were gutted,said rescue.
