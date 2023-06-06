UrduPoint.com

Warehouse Collapsed In Hyderabad, No Loss Of Life Reported

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Warehouse collapsed in Hyderabad, no loss of life reported

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A Warehouse was collapsed in Liaquat Colony area of Hyderabad city on Monday night. No loss of life was reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, a warehouse in Liaquat Colony, in which rice was stored, completely collapsed.

As soon as the report was received, rescue teams reached the site and found that a sufficient stock of rice were stored in the godown, DC said.

He informed that some animals present in the warehouse were killed due to its collapse but no loss of life was reported.

The investigation of the incident will be initiated while inspection would also be carried out about warehouses set up in residential areas, DC added.

Related Topics

Hyderabad SITE

Recent Stories

Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Hu ..

Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Human Intelligence Tempering - I ..

2 hours ago
 PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Wazir ..

PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to ..

Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to Protect Zaporizhzhia NPP - Neb ..

2 hours ago
 US House Panel Head Says Blinken Allowing Members ..

US House Panel Head Says Blinken Allowing Members Chance to See Afghanistan Diss ..

2 hours ago
 US, Allies Don't Have Many Patriots in Stock, Air ..

US, Allies Don't Have Many Patriots in Stock, Air Defense Top Priority for Kiev ..

2 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.