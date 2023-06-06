Warehouse collapsed in Hyderabad, no loss of life reported

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A Warehouse was collapsed in Liaquat Colony area of Hyderabad city on Monday night. No loss of life was reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, a warehouse in Liaquat Colony, in which rice was stored, completely collapsed.

As soon as the report was received, rescue teams reached the site and found that a sufficient stock of rice were stored in the godown, DC said.

He informed that some animals present in the warehouse were killed due to its collapse but no loss of life was reported.

The investigation of the incident will be initiated while inspection would also be carried out about warehouses set up in residential areas, DC added.