UrduPoint.com

Warehouse Of Rice Caved In

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Warehouse of rice caved in

The roof of a warehouse of rice caved in at Liaquat Colony area here on Tuesday, burying the commodity worth around Rs30 million and perishing 2 livestock animals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The roof of a warehouse of rice caved in at Liaquat Colony area here on Tuesday, burying the commodity worth around Rs30 million and perishing 2 livestock animals.

According to the police, the cause of the sudden collapse of the roof was still not known.

The police told that the godown was owned by Hammad Silawat who claimed that almost all the rice stock had been wrecked under the rubble.

The police said the cause of the collapse would be investigated. Meanwhile, the fire engulfed a small furniture factory in the Latifabad unit area, gutting goods worth millions of rupees. The flames also spread to 2 shops which were part of the factory.

The fire tenders extinguished the blazes in around an hour. The police said the fire sparked from a short circuit.The place was owned by Abdul Kareem who claimed that he had suffered huge financial loss.

Related Topics

Fire Police All From Million

Recent Stories

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

6 minutes ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

7 minutes ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

6 minutes ago
 Early completion of under-construction dams impera ..

Early completion of under-construction dams imperative: Minister for Water Resou ..

6 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnar ..

Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnaround Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Football Club Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Football Club Al-Ittihad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.