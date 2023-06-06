(@FahadShabbir)

The roof of a warehouse of rice caved in at Liaquat Colony area here on Tuesday, burying the commodity worth around Rs30 million and perishing 2 livestock animals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The roof of a warehouse of rice caved in at Liaquat Colony area here on Tuesday, burying the commodity worth around Rs30 million and perishing 2 livestock animals.

According to the police, the cause of the sudden collapse of the roof was still not known.

The police told that the godown was owned by Hammad Silawat who claimed that almost all the rice stock had been wrecked under the rubble.

The police said the cause of the collapse would be investigated. Meanwhile, the fire engulfed a small furniture factory in the Latifabad unit area, gutting goods worth millions of rupees. The flames also spread to 2 shops which were part of the factory.

The fire tenders extinguished the blazes in around an hour. The police said the fire sparked from a short circuit.The place was owned by Abdul Kareem who claimed that he had suffered huge financial loss.