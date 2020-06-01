UrduPoint.com
Warehouse Of Substandard Soft Drinks Sealed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:48 PM

The district administration is taking effective measures to ensure quality food items for masses

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking effective measures to ensure quality food items for masses.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Numan Wazir on Monday sealed a warehouse of soft drinks during a raid following laboratory test found them substandard and unfit for consumption.

The AAC also imposed fine on owner of the warehouse. During inspection he warned shopkeepers of strict action for selling substandard food items.

