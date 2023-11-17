Warehouse Sealed For Illegally Refilling Bottles Of Medicines
Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The district administration on Friday sealed a warehouse here for illegally re-using the empty bottles of medicines and the owner was arrested.
The owner of the warehouse was involved in refilling used medicine bottles collected from the garbage and selling those to the market.
The Additional Assistant Commissioner arrested the owner, sealed the warehouse and initiated legal action against the owner.